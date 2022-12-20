Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement

It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field.

"Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament," Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. "As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April. We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again."

Social media influencer and former golf pro Paige Spiranac couldn't wait to share her thoughts on this announcement.

Spiranac reacted to this news by sharing a viral video of Lionel Messi on Twitter along with this caption: "LIV golfers trying to say hi to Rory at The Masters."

The video shows Messi snubbing Nusret Gökçe, who is better known as Salt Bae, at the World Cup.

This is a clever caption from Spiranac. It's been well documented that Rory McIlroy isn't fond of LIV Golf.

The Masters is always one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. This rivalry between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour should only make it that much better.