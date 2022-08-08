Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Nick Faldo News

Nick Faldo called it a career inside of the CBS golf booth on Sunday.

The former PGA Tour star turned commentator called his final tournament over the weekend.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the news.

Spiranac made it clear that she's a fan of Faldo, though she admitted that he kind of fell off a bit in recent years.

"I don't think I'm going to miss Nick Faldo like I missed Johnny Miller," she admitted.

Perhaps we'll see Spiranac stepping into a golf broadcasting role at some point.

Who do you want to see in the booth?