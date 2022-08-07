Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Favorite U.S. Golf Course

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

What's your favorite golf course in the United States?

Paige Spiranac has revealed hers.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality revealed her No. 1 United States golf course in an interview with betsperts.com.

The pick: Cypress Point – Del Monte Forest, California.

"This course is obviously know for its impressive views but it’s also such an interesting track. It’s like 6 different courses all rolled in together. The first six are tree lined, then you move into an open course surrounded by sand, then last six are incredible ocean views," she said.

What would your pick be?