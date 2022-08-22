Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Sneak Peek At Racy Photo

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac will be releasing a new golf towel soon..

Spiranac shared a sneak peek at the towel on social media on Monday morning.

It's likely to be a best seller...

"New towel is dropping Friday!! Here’s a sneak peak from the shoot Click here to sign up for updates and be first in line for upcoming events, launches, and so much more," she announced.

Golf fans, unsurprisingly, are pretty excited.

Spiranac released a Masters-themed towel a couple of years ago that went super viral.

Friday will likely be a busy day for Spiranac's website.