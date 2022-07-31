Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Club Photos

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to build her following on social media.

It's not difficult to see how.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer was recently named Maxim's sexiest woman of the year.

In honor of the new title, Spiranac showed off some racy club photos on her Instagram page.

"In partnership with @maximmag and @swaggolfco, I am excited and honored to announce the extremely limited edition Hot 100 Box celebrating my Hot 100 title. A very limited edition Flaming Queen Fairway cover, a towel with one of the shots from my magazine spread, and an autographed copy of the cover of the Maxim Hot 100 issue can be yours but you have to act fast!" Spiranac wrote.

Spiranac is one of the most-followed personalities in all of golf for a reason.

She has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

