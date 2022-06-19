Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy U.S. Open Photo

The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is set to begin later on Sunday afternoon.

It's been a pretty fun tournament so far.

The course at Brookline in Massachusetts has been taking its toll on the field. Hopefully we'll get a fun finish later on Sunday afternoon.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is ready for the final round. She took to Twitter with a U.S.-themed photo over the weekend.

Hopefully we get an entertaining final round of the 2022 U.S. Open on Sunday afternoon.

The final round is set to air on NBC beginning at noon E.T.