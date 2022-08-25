Look: Paige Spiranac's Admission On Golf Is Going Viral

Former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac kicked off her Thursday morning with a hilarious Twitter post about her favorite sport.

Spiranac posted a video of her at the driving range with a caption that states her true feelings on golf.

"Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," Spiranac tweeted.

While golf can certainly provide Spiranac an outlet to express herself, there's no question that it can be a frustrating and demanding sport at times.

For the most part, Spiranac's followers agree with her sentiment on golf.

"I don’t think I’ve related to a tweet more," one person said.

Another follower replied, "Definitely one of the most rewarding and frustrating games at the same time."

Spiranac's tweet is bound to go viral this afternoon.