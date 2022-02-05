Look: Paige Spiranac’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is the most-followed golfer in the sport.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has over three million followers on her Instagram account. She’s also one of the best follows on Twitter – trolling fans whenever she can.

“With all this free time, I think Tom Brady is going to start grinding on his golf game. Calling it now. He will win a senior tour major before Notre Dame wins a playoff game,” she said after Tom Brady’s retirement this week.

Spiranac is no stranger to viral content. Just a few years ago, she was featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition.

Some of Spiranac’s favorite shots have been shared on social media.

So @SI_Swimsuit magazine comes out tomorrow!! Make sure to go pick up a copy☺️ Still in disbelief I’ll be in it😱 #SISwim pic.twitter.com/Ka48yabXdY — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 13, 2018

After the shoot in 2018, Spiranac said she was finally proud of her body and who she is.

“It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body!” she said at the time. “I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are.”

