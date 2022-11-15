Look: Paige Spiranac's Best Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

Love her or hate her, Paige Spiranac is always going to be honest.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality does not shy away from voicing her opinion. Spiranac took to social media on Monday to address the ongoing "controversy" with LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Spiranac criticized the New York Times and others for questioning female athletes and their interest in posting provocative photos on social media.

Spiranac certainly doesn't shy away from posting her own provocative photos.

Some of Spiranac's top swimsuit photos have gone viral on social media.

Spiranac isn't going to let the critics get to her, that's for sure.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer has millions of followers on social media for a reason.