Look: Paige Spiranac's Maxim Photos Are Going Viral

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has received another big honor.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer has been honored by Maxim.

"So @MaximMag named me the sexiest woman alive this year and I’m in disbelief! Thank you Maxim for this amazing honor," she tweeted.

The honor comes right at the start of the 2022 U.S. Open.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers across her platforms, continues to build her brand online.

The 2022 U.S. Open, meanwhile, is airing on NBC and Peacock.