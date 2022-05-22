Look: Paige Spiranac's Message For Jim Nantz Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has a message for Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo.

The final round of the 2022 PGA Championship is in a playoff. Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris are playing for the second major of the year.

It's been a thrilling finish to the PGA Championship, but Spiranac wants more excitement from the announcers.

"We are having an intense playoff right now with amazing golf and the announcers are so monotone. I. Need. More. Excitement," she tweeted.

Perhaps we'll get more excitement when the final putt drops on Sunday night.

The final round of the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.