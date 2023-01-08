Look: Paige Spiranac's Message For Political Troll Goes Viral

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac's response to a political troll went viral on social media this week.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality had a message for Nick Adams, the infamous Twitter troll..

"Can’t there be a par 3 course set aside for the slow female golfers so they don’t clog up the championship courses on the weekends? There’s no reason women should be allowed to slow down the pace of play on a beautiful Saturday like today!" he tweeted.

Spiranac had a pretty great response.

"Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit is more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say “hit it sally” when someone in group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl," she wrote.

Spiranac added: "It would be so satisfying out driving you all day long."

We'd say let's see a fun matchup between these two, but that would only give Adams more attention.