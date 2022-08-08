Look: Paige Spiranac's Mom Photo Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac shared a photo of her mom this Monday evening and it's garnering thousands of reactions.

One anonymous Twitter troll responded to Spiranac's most recent video and said: "Let's see how your doing in 20yrs from now with out your looks. At least Faldo has experienced the game."

Spiranac has the time today. She fired back at the troll by showing her Twitter audience a picture of her and her mom.

"This is my mom in her 60s. I think I’m going to be just fine," she said.

Paige Spiranac has garnered a massive audience on all her social-media platforms.

Maybe she'll start including her mom in posts more often.