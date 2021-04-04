Look: Paige Spiranac’s New Golf Apparel Went Viral This Week

Former college golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac unveiled some new golf apparel that went crazy viral on Twitter this week.

Spiranac, who played golf collegiately before becoming a social media sensation, put a golf towel on sale this week that immediately turned heads.

“No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage,” she wrote in quotation marks on Instagram earlier today.

“So here’s to continuing doing what I want😘 I made some towels with this image and other prints inspired by The Masters! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with.”

Spiranac then had a message for the golf courses that wouldn’t let her play in outfits like the one shown above.

“I’m laughing thinking of all the golf courses who wouldn’t let me play because I was wearing a tank top and now they will have to see me on a towel with my b–bs out. You love to see it,” she tweeted this week.

Spiranac, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, certainly knows how to market herself to the golf world.