Look: Paige Spiranac’s New Golf Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac unveiled on Wednesday a line of golf towels. Unsurprisingly, the golf towels are going viral on social media.

The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality has developed a massive following. Spiranac has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 400,000 followers in Twitter. She continues to build on her brand and is currently working with PointsBet.

Spiranac is getting into the apparel game.

“No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage,” she wrote in quotation marks on Instagram earlier today.

“So here’s to continuing doing what I want😘 I made some towels with this image and other prints inspired by The Masters! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with.”

The towels are currently being sold on her website. The “Paige in Green” towel is currently going for about $25.

Spiranac added a message on Twitter for her critics, as well.

“You call me an IG thot, I call myself a business woman,” she wrote on Twitter.