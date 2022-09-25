Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to put out notable content.

This week, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer shared a never-before-seen photo from her calendar shoot.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers across social media, is releasing a new calendar for her fans.

One of these photos didn't make the cut, but got shared on social media.

"Yes calendar is dropping this year👀 enjoy this picture in the meantime. This one didn’t make the cut…" she wrote.

If that's a photo that didn't make the cut, fans are interested to see what's in the calendar.

Spiranac's calendar should be out later this year.