Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to put out notable content.
This week, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer shared a never-before-seen photo from her calendar shoot.
Spiranac, who has millions of followers across social media, is releasing a new calendar for her fans.
One of these photos didn't make the cut, but got shared on social media.
"Yes calendar is dropping this year👀 enjoy this picture in the meantime. This one didn’t make the cut…" she wrote.
If that's a photo that didn't make the cut, fans are interested to see what's in the calendar.
Spiranac's calendar should be out later this year.