Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Golf Outfit Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac knows how to move product.

On Cyber Monday, the former professional golfer turned sports media personality is trending on social media.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is going viral for her on-course golf outfit.

The star golfer's all-purple outfit is turning heads on social media on Monday.

Spiranac is one of the most-followed personalities in all of golf, right up there with Tiger Woods.

It's not hard to see why.