Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Nickname Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac has a new nickname.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media for her new nickname on Sunday afternoon.

Spiranac had a pretty great response to the political troll, Nick Adams, on Sunday.

"Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers. I shall now change my name to Paige Spiranac (alpha jugs)," she wrote on social media.

Well played, Paige.

Spiranac had previously taken to social media to troll Adams for what he said.

"Nick is the type of golfer who tees off from the tips but can’t hit is more than 220. He’ll wait for par 5s in two when he’s 310 out. Say “hit it sally” when someone in group leaves a putt short. And thinks he has a shot with the cart girl," she wrote.

It's a win for Paige, for sure.