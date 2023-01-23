Look: Paige Spiranac's Reaction To Brett Maher Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is keeping tabs on Sunday's NFL playoff action.

When embattled Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's first extra point attempt against the San Francisco 49ers was blocked, Spiranac dropped a viral tweet about it.

"The Cowboys sideline looking at Brett Maher," she wrote, adding a picture of Shannon Sharpe staring down members of the Memphis Grizzlies during Friday night's altercation.

Shannon has been turned into an internet meme over the last few days.

Maher entered today having made just one of his last six extra point attempts dating back to Week 18. He made only 1-of-5 PATs in Dallas' playoff win over Tampa Bay.

Maher's extra point in the first half today was blocked, but looked like it might have been headed wide left even if no one got their hands on it. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy later bypassed a long field goal attempt by Maher to go for it on 4th-and-4.

Dak Prescott scrambled for the first down, but later wound up throwing an interception to end the drive.

The Niners currently lead the Cowboys 9-6 early in the third quarter. We'll see if Maher winds up factoring into this game in the second half.