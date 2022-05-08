Look: Paige Spiranac's Tweet About Max Homa Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is best known for her social media presence, so it's not a surprise that the former Division I golfer can appreciate a PGA Tour member who enjoys the medium as well.

Max Homa, who won this weekend's Wells Fargo Championship, is pretty online himself. It turns out Spiranac is a fan of Homa's golf game because of his affinity for social media.

"Love when Max Homa wins. It’s great for golf," Spiranac wrote on Twitter this evening. "He proves you can be active on social media and still get it done on the course."

Homa has now gotten it done at the Wells Fargo twice in his career. His first-ever PGA Tour win came at the event back in 2019.

He has now won four times on the PGA Tour, and thrice in the last 15 months. We'll see if he can keep this weekend's strong play alive at the PGA Championship May 19-22.

Homa is coming off a tie for 48th place at the Masters this year and has made the cut only once in three previous PGA Championship starts.