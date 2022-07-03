Look: Paige Spiranac's Tweet About Pat Perez Going Viral

Paige Spiranac isn't just keeping tabs on the PGA Tour these days. She's also commenting on the LIV Golf circuit.

At this weekend's LIV Golf event in Portland, PGA Tour defector Pat Perez was part of the winning team, the 4 Aces, along with Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch. However, Perez struggled individually, shooting 80 on Saturday to finish +6 for the event.

Spiranac made note of Perez's poor final round and took a jab at the 46-year-old pro on Twitter Sunday morning.

"Pat Perez shooting 80 and making 900k. Damn I was shooting 80s in pro tournaments for free," Spiranac wrote.

Perez recently was asked why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, and he provided one of the more honest answers we've seen from the golfers who made the switch.

"I get to be with my family," Perez said of LIV Golf's condensed schedule. "At my age, this is an absolute golden opportunity for me.

"You know, the bottom line is I'm tired of being on the road every day, and I don't have to do it know. This group, this opportunity has been, it's like winning the lottery for me. It's incredible. I couldn't be more excited."