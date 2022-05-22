Look: Paige Spiranac's Tweet About Rory McIlroy Going Viral
Rory McIlroy was leading the PGA Championship following the first round on Thursday, but he later fell off the lead in Rounds 2 and 3.
Sunday Rory is here, though.
The multi-time major championship winner is once again playing his best golf on a Sunday.
Will we see Rory McIlroy rise up into serious contention on Sunday afternoon?
Paige Spiranac isn't surprised.
"Death, taxes, and Rory shooting lights out on a Sunday," she tweeted.
Sunday Rory has arrived.
Hopefully we get a good finish on Sunday afternoon.
The final round of the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.