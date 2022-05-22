Skip to main content
Look: Paige Spiranac's Tweet About Rory McIlroy Going Viral

Rory McIlroy was leading the PGA Championship following the first round on Thursday, but he later fell off the lead in Rounds 2 and 3. 

Sunday Rory is here, though.

The multi-time major championship winner is once again playing his best golf on a Sunday.

Will we see Rory McIlroy rise up into serious contention on Sunday afternoon?

Paige Spiranac isn't surprised.

"Death, taxes, and Rory shooting lights out on a Sunday," she tweeted.

Sunday Rory has arrived.

Hopefully we get a good finish on Sunday afternoon.

The final round of the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.