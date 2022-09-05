Look: Paulina Gretzky Celebration Photos Are Going Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson took home a victory on the LIV Golf tour on Sunday.

Following the former PGA Tour star's big win, he and his wife celebrated in epic fashion with their friends.

Paulina Gretzky shared some photos of the celebration on her social media accounts.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky were married earlier this year. However, the star golfer and the daughter of the NHL legend have been together for nearly a decade.

Johnson was one of many PGA Tour stars to leave for LIV Golf earlier this year.

Clearly, he doesn't appear to be regretting his decision.