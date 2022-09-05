Look: Paulina Gretzky Celebration Photos Are Going Viral
Dustin Johnson took home a victory on the LIV Golf tour on Sunday.
Following the former PGA Tour star's big win, he and his wife celebrated in epic fashion with their friends.
Paulina Gretzky shared some photos of the celebration on her social media accounts.
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky were married earlier this year. However, the star golfer and the daughter of the NHL legend have been together for nearly a decade.
Johnson was one of many PGA Tour stars to leave for LIV Golf earlier this year.
Clearly, he doesn't appear to be regretting his decision.