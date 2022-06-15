Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares Racy Beach Day Photos

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's been quite a year for Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky.

The golf star and the daughter of the legendary NHL player got married earlier this year. But that's not all DJ and Paulina have been up to in 2022.

Dustin Johnson has left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, reportedly getting a massive nine-figure deal to do so. Johnson and Gretzky were surely already very well off, but their bank accounts are getting even bigger.

The golf star said that part of his motivation to join LIV Golf was to spend more time with his family, as the schedule is much lighter than the PGA Tour's.

Paulina Gretzky soaked up some time at the beach this week, according to her Instagram Story.

Paulina had shared some photos from her wedding and bachelorette party earlier this year.

Johnson will compete at the US Open this week.