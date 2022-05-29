Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares Racy Beach Photos

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's been a big year for Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky.

The PGA Tour star and the daughter of the legendary NHL player got married. Johnson and Gretzky have been together for several years, with multiple children, but they didn't officially tie the knot until this spring.

Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL star, has amassed quite a following on social media.

In recent months, Paulina Gretzky has shared some beach-themed photos.

We wish all the best to Dustin, Paulina and family moving forward. We'll see the Johnson family at the U.S. Open in a couple of weeks.