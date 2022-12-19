Look: Paulina Gretzky's Birthday Party Outfit Goes Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Paulina Gretzky, the wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson and the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, celebrated her birthday earlier this month.

On Monday, Paulina Gretzky shared some photos of the special birthday party.

Unsurprisingly, Gretzky's birthday party outfit is going viral on social media.

"𝚂𝚝𝚞𝚍𝚒𝚘 𝟹𝟺 🪩," she wrote.

It's been quite the year for Paulina Gretzky and family.

She and Dustin Johnson, her longtime partner, got married earlier this year. Dustin Johnson also chose to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

This month, she celebrated her 34th birthday.