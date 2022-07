AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Paulina Gretzky looks on near the seventh hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Paulina Gretzky has enjoyed some traveling as of late, with the LIV Golf Tour getting underway and The Open Championship set for this weekend.

The wife of star golfer Dustin Johnson - and the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky - has enjoyed a lot of traveling over the years.

Paulina Gretzky has shared some of her favorite vacation beach photos on Instagram.

Life certainly appears to be going pretty well for Paulina Gretzky.