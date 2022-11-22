Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Dress Is Going Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Paulina Gretzky is constantly turning heads on the golf course.

Those courses used to be on the PGA Tour, but now she's rolling around with LIV Golf, following her husband, Dustin Johnson, making the move.

Gretzky can go viral on social media, too.

Monday night, the daughter of the legendary NHL star went viral on social media.

"𝚊𝚏𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜 ♥︎," she wrote.

A photo of Paulina's dress has gone viral on social media on Monday night.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson got married earlier this year. They've been together for nearly a decade and have multiple children.

Now, they're part of the LIV Golf Tour, which is attempting to compete with the PGA Tour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 27: Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and wife Paulina Gretzky arrive to the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images) Mike Stobe/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson has already fared quite well with LIV Golf, racking up some wins and some major golf purses.