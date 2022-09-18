Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Goes Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Paulina Gretzky, fiancée of Dustin Johnson of the United States (not pictured), looks on during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 13, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson turned heads on social media this week.

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL star, went viral on social media earlier this week.

The wife of the major champion golfer shared a racy outfit photo on her Instagram account.

The photo went viral.

That's quite an outfit for the daughter of the legendary hockey star. Paulina has millions of followers on social media.

Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf earlier this year.