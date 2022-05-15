Look: PGA Championship Concession Prices Are Going Viral

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: A general view of the tenth hole flagstick during a practice round prior to the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 05, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Let's just say that the concessions at next week's PGA Championship are a little different than the ones for the Masters.

Even with slight price increases, the concessions at Augusta remained conspicuously cheap this year. Judging by the beer cart picture that is going viral this evening, the prices in Tulsa next weekend are the exact opposite.

Michelob Ultra will run you $18, while Stella Artois is $19. Water is $6, while wine is going for $13. Cocktails are going for $19.

Even if the beers/drinks are of the larger variety, this is still pretty expensive.

If you're heading to Southern Hills to watch next week's tournament, you probably spent a large chunk of change to do so.

Be prepared to keep your wallet open during the event.