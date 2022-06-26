Look: PGA Tour Star Appears To Flirt With Paige Spiranac

A PGA Tour star appeared to flirt with popular sports media personality Paige Spiranac earlier this month.

Spiranac, who played professionally before going full-time in sports media, joked with PGA Tour player Grayson Murray last weekend.

Murray lost his cool at the U.S. Open when he chucked a club following a tough time on the green.

After getting mocked by Spiranac, Murray decided to pounce on the opportunity.

From the New York Post:

Fresh off his club toss at the US Open last weekend, Murray tweeted at Spiranac on Monday after the golf influencer referenced the incident on social media. “Let’s see your club throw Paige,” Murray tweeted in response to Spiranac’s video, which was captioned, “Love a good club throw.”

Spiranac, though, doesn't appear to be interested - at least not publicly.

Better luck next time, Grayson.