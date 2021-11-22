The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on the course.THOUSAND OAKS, CA - OCTOBER 25: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 10th hole while Phil Mickelson gets ready to hit during the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood Country Club on October 25, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by John McCoy/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab.

Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.

To that, Phil says, “bring it.”

“As I’m hanging in Montana, it’s great to see Tiger swinging a golf club again,” Mickelson said. “I know he can’t stand me holding a single record so I’m guessing HE wants to be the oldest to ever win a major. I’ll just say this. BRING IT!”

To be fair, Tiger still has a ways to go before he’s in any shape to compete in a tournament, let alone win a major. Still, today’s video has to give his fans a lot of hope.

It would be fun to see another Tiger-Phil duel on the course at some point.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.