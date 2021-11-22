Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab.

Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.

To that, Phil says, “bring it.”

“As I’m hanging in Montana, it’s great to see Tiger swinging a golf club again,” Mickelson said. “I know he can’t stand me holding a single record so I’m guessing HE wants to be the oldest to ever win a major. I’ll just say this. BRING IT!”

To be fair, Tiger still has a ways to go before he’s in any shape to compete in a tournament, let alone win a major. Still, today’s video has to give his fans a lot of hope.

It would be fun to see another Tiger-Phil duel on the course at some point.