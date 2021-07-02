On Thursday afternoon, Phil Mickelson was back on the golf course for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

His first round couldn’t have gone much better as he carded a three-under, 69 with three birdies on his last four holes. However, after the round, Mickelson made it clear he probably won’t return to the event in the future.

Why? Well, the Detroit News published a story earlier in the week detailing a gambling controversy from over 20 years ago that involved Mickelson.

The documents obtained by the writer, Rob Snell, highlight how a Michigan bookie failed to honor a bet that Mickelson had won. According to a report from Golf Digest, Mickelson and his friends were owed $500,000.

Mickelson responded to a fan on Twitter and called out the reporter by name, making it clear he wasn’t happy.

“I don’t understand people like Rob Snell who’s opportunistic and selfish actions prevent people from wanting to come to Detroit and help in any way they can,” he said on Twitter.

Thank you for your support. I don’t understand people like Rob Snell who’s opportunistic and selfish actions prevent people from wanting to come to Detroit and help in any way they can. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 30, 2021

After the first round, Mickelson was asked if he’ll be coming back to Detroit Golf Club for any future events.

“I don’t see me coming back,” Mickelson added definitively. “Not that I don’t love the people here and they haven’t been great, but not with that type of … thing happening.”

He’ll be back out on the course tomorrow afternoon alongside Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama.