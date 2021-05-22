The third round of the PGA Championship kicked off on Saturday morning with a familiar face at the top of the leaderboard.

Phil Mickelson played a tremendous round on Friday afternoon, carding a three-under, 69. After a two-under, 70 in the first round, Mickelson found himself at five-under for the tournament.

That was good enough to enter the third round tied for the lead with South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen. Well, just a few holes into the round on Saturday afternoon and Mickelson is no longer tied for the lead.

That’s because he holds the lead all to himself. Mickelson found two early birdies in his third round, while Oosthuizen sits at one-over for the day.

That gave Mickelson a three-shot lead over the South African star and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka – who both sit a four-under par for the tournament.

Fans are loving the fact that Mickelson isn’t just back in contention, but that he’s actually leading the tournament.

He’s made a few incredible shots so far this afternoon and looks to be in full command of his game.

Here’s one brilliant shot he had earlier today.

Mickelson accepted a special exemption to play in the tournament this weekend after failing to qualify. He’s making it count thus far, leading the tournament after two rounds of play at seven-under.

Can he hold on for another major victory?