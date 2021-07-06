Look: Phil Mickelson Sends Message Before The Match

In just over an hour, Aaron Rodgers is set to team up with Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Before they all step on the course, though, all four have been firing back and forth on social media. It’s clear those no love lost between the two teams ahead of their battle on the course.

Shortly before The Match was scheduled to kick off, it was Mickelson’s turn for a little trash talk. He faced the camera and started to deliver a line as Brady teed off from the tee box.

Unfortunately, the wind stopped viewers from being able to hear what he was saying. Thankfully, he delivered a new line in the caption of the video he posted to Twitter.

“It’s windy, but you know what I’m saying. We’re ready,” Mickelson said.

The last time Brady and Mickelson stepped on the course together, they lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. They’re hoping to find a little more success against DeChambeau and Rodgers this afternoon.

The Match tees off at 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT from The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.