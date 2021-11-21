The Spun

Look: Photo Of An Angry Rory McIlroy Is Going Viral

Rory McIlroy on the golf course.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Up two shots with four holes to play, golfer Rory McIlroy had a brutal meltdown at the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy bogeyed three of the last four holes, starting with an unlucky break on 15 when his approach shot banged off the flagstick and wound up in a greenside bunker. While McIlroy struggled, Collin Morikawa surged to the finish with birdies on five of the last seven holes.

McIlroy wound up finishing tied for sixth, five shots back of Morikawa, who became the first American to win the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai title.

After his collapse, it looks like a frustrated McIlroy took out his anger on his shirt. The 32-year-old four-time major champion was photographed post-round with his shirt ripped.

McIlroy reportedly did not speak to the media following his round. Had he held on in Dubai, it would have been the third DP World Championship win of his career.

Instead, he’ll have to lick his wounds and get ready for his next tournament appearance.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.