Look: Photo Of An Angry Rory McIlroy Is Going Viral

Up two shots with four holes to play, golfer Rory McIlroy had a brutal meltdown at the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy bogeyed three of the last four holes, starting with an unlucky break on 15 when his approach shot banged off the flagstick and wound up in a greenside bunker. While McIlroy struggled, Collin Morikawa surged to the finish with birdies on five of the last seven holes.

McIlroy wound up finishing tied for sixth, five shots back of Morikawa, who became the first American to win the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai title.

After his collapse, it looks like a frustrated McIlroy took out his anger on his shirt. The 32-year-old four-time major champion was photographed post-round with his shirt ripped.

He's snapped a club over his knee, helicoptered another into a pond at Doral and now it seems Rory McIlroy has taken his loss in Dubai out on his shirt (photo @TourMiss). Say what you will but the dude is passionate. pic.twitter.com/NTJJrP32ec — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) November 21, 2021

McIlroy reportedly did not speak to the media following his round. Had he held on in Dubai, it would have been the third DP World Championship win of his career.

Instead, he’ll have to lick his wounds and get ready for his next tournament appearance.