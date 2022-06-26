Look: Photo Of Tiger Woods' Biceps Is Going Viral
Tiger Woods might have taken some time off from competitive golf in between the PGA Championship and The Open Championship next month, but the 15-time major champion is still in great physical shape.
This weekend, a photo of a jacked-looking Tiger Woods went viral on social media.
Woods appeared to be getting some work in on the golf course when he took a photo with a fan.
Check it out:
Woods is certainly looking strong heading into the Open Championship next month.
Hopefully he plays well.