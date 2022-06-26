Look: Photo Of Tiger Woods' Biceps Is Going Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods might have taken some time off from competitive golf in between the PGA Championship and The Open Championship next month, but the 15-time major champion is still in great physical shape.

This weekend, a photo of a jacked-looking Tiger Woods went viral on social media.

Woods appeared to be getting some work in on the golf course when he took a photo with a fan.

Check it out:

Woods is certainly looking strong heading into the Open Championship next month.

Hopefully he plays well.