Look: Photo Of Tiger Woods Caddying For His Son Goes Viral

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods line up a putt on the 18th hole during the Pro-Am for the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is filling an unfamiliar role on the golf course this week: caddie.

Woods is on the bag for his son Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Charlie is 1-under through 13 holes at today's first round.

Tiger and Charlie have golfed together at the Pro-Am level before, but this week, Tiger is just a dad helping out his son.

A photo of the 15-time major champion fulfilling his caddie duties is going viral this evening.

How freakin' cool is that? Good for Tiger, and we bet Charlie is savoring this time on the course with his dad in a championship setting.

The 13-year-old is regarded as a potential budding golf star. He shot his personal-best round in the qualifying event for this week's tournament back in September.

His caddie that afternoon? His dad.