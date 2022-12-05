Look: Prominent Golfer's Wife Hates Tiger Woods
A prominent golfer's wife has taken a shot at Tiger Woods.
Woods opened up about some of the things he's had to deal with over the years, including returning from serious injuries.
Pat Perez, who plays on the LIV Golf tour, has had some brutally honest comments on Woods over the past couple of months. His wife took a shot at Tiger on Monday.
"literally why driving under the influence is ILLEGAL. I don’t feel bad for him. Thank god he didn’t kill anyone. See ya," she wrote on social media.
That is quite a shot at Woods.
Perez, meanwhile, has also disagreed with Tiger's comments on LIV Golf and the motivation for players.
“That’s the stupidest sh-t I have ever heard of in my life,” Perez said on Butch Harmon’s podcast. “That’s one of the stupidest things I think he has said. The incentive is the fact that last place is 120,000, first place is four million. You cannot win four million on the PGA Tour.”
The Perez family isn't going to get a Woods family Christmas card this year, that's for sure.