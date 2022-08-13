Look: Rickie Fowler Had Brutal End To His Round Today

Rickie Fowler is having a Saturday to forget out at TPC Southwind.

Fowler is competing at the Fedex St. Jude Championship on the PGA Tour this weekend. Unfortunately, he's not having the best time.

Fowler finished his round on Saturday with a nine on 18. The quintuple bogey dropped him to No. 123 on the projected standings.

"A 9 on 18 for Rickie Fowler. The quintuple bogey moves him back to No. 123 on the projected standings," said the PGA Tour.

An awful final hole for Rickie Fowler.

"[Rickie] Fowler’s troubles shows why players are jumping to LIV for quick up-front money - a pro golfer’s game can leave him overnight, and there’s a potential career-ending wrist or back injury in every swing," one fan wrote.

"Golf is hard even for the pros," another fan commented.

Despite the awful end to his day, Fowler still stuck around to take pictures and sign autographs for the fans. A class act all around.

Still, Fowler has definitely seen better days.

Sepp Straka currently sits alone atop the leaderboard at 12-under.