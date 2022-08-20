Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 10th hole during Day Three of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball.

As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto the green.

Once McIlroy noticed that the ball was moving up and down the green, he tried to knock it away with his putter.

After a few unsuccessful attempts, McIlroy grabbed the ball and launched it into the water.

Footage of this incident immediately went viral on Twitter.

Honestly, we can't blame McIlroy for getting frustrated. Players shouldn't have to deal with this kind of distraction while they're on the green.

McIlroy ultimately finished the third round of the BMW Championship with a 1-under 70. He's currently five shots back of the leader, Patrick Cantlay.

The final round of the BMW Championship will be televised on NBC this Sunday.