Look: Rory McIlroy Reacts To Matt Fitzpatrick's US Open Win

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: (L-R) Matt Fitzpatrick of England waves on the fifth green as Will Zalatoris of the United States looks on during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Matt Fitzpatrick won his first career major at the U.S. Open on Sunday, just like Rory McIlroy did 11 years earlier.

Moments after Fitzpatrick clinched a one-stroke victory, he and McIlroy shared a brief, yet heartfelt moment on the course.

In the video below, you can hear McIlroy telling Fitzpatrick how happy he is for him.

Both Fitzpatrick and McIlroy are from the United Kingdom, with the former from England and the latter from Northern Ireland. In addition to now both being in the pantheon of U.S. Open winners, they have that in common as well.

After McIlroy won his first major as a 22-year-old, it took him one year to win another one in 2012. By 2014, he had won four majors, but is still looking for a fifth eight years later.

We'll see how Fitzpatrick's career plays out from this point forward.