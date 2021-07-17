Early Saturday morning while most of the United States was still sleeping, the third round of the Open Championship teed off.

One of the first players to step foot on the course this morning was former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy. He was one of the favorites to win this weekend’s tournament, but entered the day 11 shots back of the lead.

He got off to a hot start on Saturday morning, carding a birdie on five of his first nine holes. After sitting at four-under following his first nine, it looked like Rory was poised to set a great number.

Unfortunately, his back nine hasn’t been as kind. He carded a bogey on two of his first four holes – the last of which resulted in some unexpected behavior from the Northern Irishman.

Generally reserved on the course, Rory was clearly upset with his play. After an errant tee shot, he let a club fly.

Check it out.

Rory lets one fly. pic.twitter.com/3V4NrSxdWJ — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 17, 2021

It’s been a frustrating tournament for McIlroy thus far. Although he made the cut by a shot, he’s been somewhat stuck in neutral.

Players like Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Louis Oosthuizen have shot a 64 in one round while McIlroy hasn’t been able to best even-par, 70.

He currently sits two-under on his round and nine shots back of the leaders.