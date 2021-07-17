The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Throws Club After Bad Shot At Open Championship

Rory McIlroy on the golf course.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Early Saturday morning while most of the United States was still sleeping, the third round of the Open Championship teed off.

One of the first players to step foot on the course this morning was former world No. 1 Rory McIlroy. He was one of the favorites to win this weekend’s tournament, but entered the day 11 shots back of the lead.

He got off to a hot start on Saturday morning, carding a birdie on five of his first nine holes. After sitting at four-under following his first nine, it looked like Rory was poised to set a great number.

Unfortunately, his back nine hasn’t been as kind. He carded a bogey on two of his first four holes – the last of which resulted in some unexpected behavior from the Northern Irishman.

Generally reserved on the course, Rory was clearly upset with his play. After an errant tee shot, he let a club fly.

Check it out.

It’s been a frustrating tournament for McIlroy thus far. Although he made the cut by a shot, he’s been somewhat stuck in neutral.

Players like Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Louis Oosthuizen have shot a 64 in one round while McIlroy hasn’t been able to best even-par, 70.

He currently sits two-under on his round and nine shots back of the leaders.


