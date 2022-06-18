Look: Scottie Scheffler Hits Ridiculous Eagle For 2-Shot Lead At U.S. Open

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Scottie Scheffler looks on from the 14th green during the second round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler is just showing off at this point. For the second day in a row, the No. 1 ranked player in the world had an incredible eagle from long distance.

During the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Scheffler's third shot on the par-five 14th went in. It was an awesome moment for the reigning Masters champion.

Scheffler's eagle during the third round, however, managed to top that moment.

Despite facing what many called a dangerous spot, Scheffler's third shot on the par-five 8th went in from 102 yards out.

The scene from The Country Club in Brookline was truly special.

This eagle from Scheffler catapulted him to the top of the leaderboard. He's now by himself at the top, taking a one shot lead over Collin Morikawa.

Scheffler still has the back nine to complete before he can mentally prepare himself for the final round of the U.S. Open.

As of now, Scheffler is well in position to capture yet another major this year.