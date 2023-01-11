Look: Sports World Is Thrilled For The PGA Tour Show

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - NOV 08: A general view of the U.S. Open trophy on the seventh hole tee box during previews for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on November 8, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Keyur Khamar/Getty Images

Netflix's PGA Tour docu-series, entitled "Full Swing," will debut on the streaming service next month.

The eight-part project will follow some of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour and document what their lives are like on and off the course.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau are just some of the big names that will be featured.

You can watch the trailer below.

Understandably, golf fans are fired up about the upcoming series.

"Can. Not. Wait," one tweeted.

"Going to be epic," another added.

"Love that the @LIVGolfInv players are still gonna be included! Can’t wait!!" said a third.

"Might take a vacation day for this," added another fan.

"So fired up for this," said NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, who is an avid golfer.

"Full Swing" will debut on Netflix on Wednesday, February 15.