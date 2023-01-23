Look: Sports World Reacts To Donald Trump's Announcement

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback great Brett Favre over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Donald Trump might no longer be the president of the United States, but he is the senior champion of his golf club.

The 45th president of the United States announced on Sunday that he's his club's senior champion.

“A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach County, Florida,” Trump said.

“Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher,” Trump said. “You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 10: Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. The controversial £100m course opens to the public on Sunday July 15. Further plans to build hotels and homes on the site have been put on hold until a decision has been made on the building of an offshore windfarm nearby. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Not everyone is buying it, of course.

"Did Trump pick his own competition?" one fan wrote.

"Politics aside if I got to pick between trumps physique and Joes 40 years from now I’m going Joe all day," one fan added.

"Trump says he "won" the senior club championship at Trump International ... riiiiiight ... First, I'm trying to see if he even played in it. He's "won" about six without even teeing it up," Rick Reilly tweeted.

Trump is known to be a good golfer, though it's fair to question the legitimacy of a championship at his own club.