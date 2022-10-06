Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Calendar News

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac announced some big news this week.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is releasing her own calendar.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, announced the big calendar reveal on social media today.

"Calendar is now available to buy! This was a very special project for me. I found the location @therustyskilletranch, styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture. It was just the two of us," she announced.

Spiranac's photos have gone viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

Maxim is excited.

"The Maxim Hot 100 star and golf influencer's Western-themed calendar features skimpy swimsuits, cowboy hats and a scenic ranch setting," they wrote.

Sports fans are pretty excited about it, as well.

"I need a calendar all of a sudden," one fan wrote.

"2023 is looking good," another fan wrote.

"I'm all in on this one," one fan added on social media on Wednesday.

Happy calendar buying, everyone.