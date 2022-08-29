Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Parents Admission

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac often faces criticism from people online for her racy golf outfits.

Spiranac had a message for the haters on Sunday night.

Watching the VMAs, the former professional golfer pointed out some hypocrisy.

"I think it’s hilarious parents get mad at me for “being a bad role model” while this is on national television lol," she wrote.

It's a fair point.

Golf fans are appreciative, too.

"Well you know what to do in your next video to win back the parents," one fan joked.

"I think you are a great role model," one fan added.

"Omg, you are not a bad role model. That's hilarious," one fan added.

Spiranac might not be loved by everyone, but she's clearly doing pretty well, with millions of followers across social media.

If you're not a fan, just hit the unfollow button.