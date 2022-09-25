Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is set to release her own calendar later this year.

One of the photos that failed to make the cut for Spiranac's calendar is now trending on social media.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers across her social media platforms, went viral on Twitter this week.

"Yes calendar is dropping this year👀 enjoy this picture in the meantime. This one didn’t make the cut…" she wrote on social media.

If that's what didn't make the cut, what will be featured in the calendar?

"If this didn’t make the cut, I can’t imagine how amazing the rest of the calendar is!" one fan wrote..

"Imagine saying that didn't make the cut? How about I just want all the pics even if it's 17 months.. 21.. IDC..I'll take it.. lol," another fan joked.

"This one didn’t make the cut?? I can’t wait to see which ones did.." one fan added.

"now i wish for a month 13…. Paigemember," another fan joked.

Spiranac's calendar will hopefully be out soon.