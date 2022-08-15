Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky Partying Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 27: Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and wife Paulina Gretzky arrive to the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/LIV Golf via Getty Images) Mike Stobe/LIV Golf/Getty Images

Paulina Gretzky and her family got fully involved in the LIV Golf world last month.

Prior to a LIV Golf event at Donald Trump's course in New Jersey, LIV Golf held a welcome event for players and family in New York City

Paulina Gretzky and her husband, team captain Dustin Johnson, enjoyed the night out.

Paulina's husband, Dustin, is one of the biggest names to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. He reportedly did so for a very big payday.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” said Johnson, who has two kids with Paulina.

Dustin and Paulina were married earlier this year.

Photos of Paulina's bachelorette celebration went viral on social media.

The daughter of the NHL legend has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Paulina and Dustin figure to be a major part of LIV Golf for years to come.